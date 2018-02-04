Image copyright Getty Images Image example Daniel Opare dey play well-well for di Ghana national team wey be Black Stars

E be like German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg (FCA) dey tell Daniel Opare 'man tire woman no know!' as dem terminate de contract of di Ghanaian defender.

But UK media dey report say Opare representative say FCA give offer to im client, and dem vex because Opare no sign am.

Chris Nathaniel, of NVA Sports and Entertainment Group, tell tori people say: ​"di offer from di club no meet my client ein requirement, and dem stop am from first​-​team activities and even ask am to clear his locker."

Nathaniel say all dis be unprofessional, as Opare dey with FCA since about 30 months.

Di club talk for statement say dem no go put Opare for dia match for Frankfurt today 4 February and di 27-year-old no go job for dem again.

FCA demma Sporting director Stefan Reuter talk say Opare e be Azaa.

"Daniel Opare don make ein position clear, and e continue to lie to us, even when we present am with di facts. E don also go against di behaviour code wey di team suppose get."

Opare ein leg don dey for field for de club dis season; e show for at least 17 matches so far, until dem announce say dem no want for Twitter.

Na full statement wey FCA write for dia website na im di club say dem dey for honesty, paddy-paddy, and people wey no dey proud, dey raise shoulder, but Opare bin no dey loyal to these values.

"For dis reason, we don comot we offer of contract extension for di end of dis season. Make Opare go begin look for another employer."

Di club say dem go discuss Opare matter when dem get time, after matches, as dem wan focus on di game, and not di defender.