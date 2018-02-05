Image copyright Getty Images

Di Philadelphia Eagles don win di Super Bowl for di first time after dem beat Tom Brady and di New England Patriots 41-33 for ogbonge match for Minneapolis.

Di Eagles - with dia correct quarterback Nick Foles - play better attacking game to deny di Patriots dia number six Super Bowl crown, wey for equal record.

Zach Ertz touchdown with less than three minutes wey remain, give di Eagles five-point lead, but Brandon Graham sack on Brady wey no tey after dat one, make am hard for di reigning champions.

Even den, di Eagles get to withstand one late march downfield by Brady, but dem get victory when one Hail Mary attempt by am, no fit produce anything, as di game end.