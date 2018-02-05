Image copyright FADEL SENNA Image example Nigeria striker Anthony Okpotu no see road take score for di game wey be rain-ball

Morocco nack Nigeria 4-0 to jejely become di first host country wey go win di African Nations Championship - or CHAN - for Sunday final for Casablanca.

Morocco score just before half time when Zakaria Hadraf open net, for di tournament wey be for only home based players.

As dem enter second half, Nigeria reduce to 10 men when Peter Eneji Moses chop red card after im receive another yellow card.

Na den things come hard for Nigeria, as dem begin struggle to stop di Morocco team wey be say dia country people full stadium dey ginger dem.

By di time match go reach 60 minutes, Morocco score two quick goals from Walid El Karti and Hadraf get im second of di game. Ayoub El Kaabi, wey bin don hit bar two times before, complete di flogging with im number nine goal for di competition, wey make am win di award of di player of di tournament.