Image copyright STR/Getty Image example Di Super Eagles team wey win Sudan for semi-finals of CHAN 2018

"Make we no dey look whether dem win or lose".

Dat na wetin di organisers of di Nigeria Professional Football League, di League Management Company (LMC) talk, after Nigeria Super Eagles lose 4-0 to Morocco for CHAN 2018 final.

Harry Iwuala wey be Head of LMC Special Projects, say di Confederation of African Football (Caf) set up di championship for home based players to get competition experience.

"To play reach di final na improvement for Nigeria," im talk. "Di fact say Morocco win Nigeria no mean say dia league better pass Nigeria own. You need to look di quality of di league, quality of players, quality of football, quality of football economy. Nigeria fit no get everything wey Morocco get, but we get quality talents."

Image copyright LMC Image example Nasarawa United of Lafia dey warm up before league match for Nigeria

Di Super Eagles bin end di match with ten men after Peter Eneji Moses receive red card after im get two yellow.

Harry Iwuala say Nigeria lose because di Morocco team bin get better tactics. Im say: "Di Moroccans bin get massive support, and as Nigeria dey one man down e affect dem. Nigeria players for di league dey travel by road to play matches and e no dey help dia fitness. Under better facilities, dem go do well."

Two goals from Zakaria Hadraf, one each from Walid El Karti and Ayoub El Kaabi, help Morocco win di African Nations Championship, wey dem host.