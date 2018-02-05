Image copyright Getty Images Image example Antonio Conte join Chelsea for July 2016

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte say im don give "all imself" to di club, and e dey ask Chelsea to do di same thing to support am for public.

Na just 18 months remain for di Blues oga contract; im bin win di Premier League title for im first season, but dis season, plenty people don chook mouth for im matter because of Chelsea poor form.

"I for like to get statement to support all dis rumours dem," na wetin di 48-year-old Italy coach talk.

"Maybe make di club prepare statement to tell tori people, I trust im job, I trust im work'."

Chelsea dey 19 points behind Premier League Leader Manchester United. Di Blues go play Watford after Bournemouth beat dem 3-0 on Wednesday.

Dia only hope to win something dis season na Champions League and FA Cup.