Clarence Seedorf na Deportivo La Coruna dia new coach

Image copyright Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Spanish Club Deportivo La Coruna don appoint Former Real Madrid and Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf as dia new Coach.

Di former Holland player land for Galicia on Monday 5 February, before im first training session wey dem arrange on Tuesday morning.

Martin Lasarte and Diego Alonso na im Deportivo bin want, but Lasarte reject am, while Alonso qualifications no complete.

Cristobal Parralo - wey bin replace Pepe Mel earlier dis season - chop sacking from di La Liga club, after Real Sociedad nack dem 5-0.

Na October dem bin promote Cristobal from dia team B, but di former defender fit win only three games from 15 matches wey im manage, come suffer nine defeats.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Clarence Seedorf bin coach Milan for 2014.

Seedorf win League title and Champions League with Madrid between 1996 and 1999, but na for Milan e shine well-well; e win Serie A title two times and European cups.

Di 41-year-old manage Milan for 22 games for 2014, where im win half of di matches, before im go coach Chinese side Shenzhen for 2016.

As e be so, Deportivo dey number 18 position for league.