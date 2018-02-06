Image copyright Michael Regan Image example Things no dey go well for di Chelsea manager

Pressure don increase for Antonio Conte head as Chelsea manager, after im team lose 4-1 to Watford for English Premier League.

Watford score three late goals to give new coach Javi Gracia im first home win in charge, for game wey Chelsea no go quick forget.

Di Blues play one hour of di game with 10 men after Tiemoue Bakayoko get red card for wetin be bad night for am.

Na Troy Deeney first open net for Watford from penarity after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois bring down Gerard Deulofeu.

Chelsea come equalize when Eden Hazard curl one shot from 25 yards.

But two minutes later, Daryl Janmaat score one sweet goal, as im dribble enter Chelsea eighteen, play one-two with Roberto Pereyra, dribble one dribble two before im score.

Deulofeu and Pereyra come make and goal number 3 and 4 so dat e go pain Chelsea well-well.

Watford now dey six points above di relegation zone.