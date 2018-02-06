Conte: 'Di club go need to decide again'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Chelsea don dey drop points but Conte say im no get pressure

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte say "di club go need to decide again" if dem think say di job im dey do no good - after dem lose 4-1 to Watford.

Di current champions suffer dia second straight Premier League defeat by three goals and dem dey fourth place, as na one point dem take pass Tottenham.

"My position? Na di same," im tell BBC Radio 5 live after di match on Monday.

"I go stay here, try to work and put all of mysef inside di work. Di pressure? Which pressure? Wetin be di pressure?"

Di Italian bin win di league for im first season as manager, but di Blues now dey 19 points behind leaders Manchester City after Bournemouth beat dem 3-0 for home and now Watford.

Before di game, Conte bin ask Stamford Bridge club ogas to release statement in support of am.

"My work - if e dey enough, e dey OK," im talk after dis latest defeat. "Otherwise, di club go need to decide again."

Image copyright Michael Regan Image example Things no dey go well for di Chelsea manager

Di person wey Chelsea managers suppose dey fear and di person Conte fit dey talk about na Roman Abramovic, di billionaire owner of di club because of di way im no dey waste time to sack managers wey im feel say no fit do good again for im club.

Since 2000, Abramovic don sack coach 11 times and for 2011, im no even wait for di last match of di season, before im sack Carlo Ancelotti even though im win dem 1 Premier League, 1 FA Cup and 1 FA Community Shield.

Conte wey bi former Juventus and Italy boss, still get 18 months for im contract, e talk say im team play like team wey "no dey comfortable". Im also say: "We try to play [good] football but I think say today we no too show am".

"For dis situation, na di coach get fault - maybe I make bad decision with di starting XI."