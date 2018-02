Winter Olympics 2018: African countries wey go compete

Image copyright Koki Nagahama/Getty Images Image example Dis na di 23rd Winter Olympics and di coldest for history

Na for 1984 wey Africa first show face for Winter Olympics for Sarajevo with Senegal alpine skier Lamine Gueye.

For di last one wey happen for Sochi for 2014, na Togo and Zimbabwe be di two countries for di continent wey send dia athletes go di games.

Di 2018 Winter Olympics go start on Friday 9 February 2018, and some African countries go follow represent.

Nigeria

Image copyright KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images Image example Di first African bobsleigh team for Winter Olympics

Nigeria women bobsleigh team go make history for Pyeongchang as di first African sled to compete for Winter Olympics.

Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga na di members of di team.

Another athlete wey go show too for di West African country na Simidele Adeagbo, she go compete for di women skeleton.

Ghana

Image copyright COCOA FROM GHANA Image example Akwasi go be di second Ghana person to go Winter Olympics

Akwasi Frimpong go compete as Ghana first Olympic skeleton athlete for di Winter games.

Frimpong switch go winter sports after im miss di London Olympics because of injury.

Kenya

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sabrina Simader go fly Kenya flag

Sabrina Simader na di first woman alpine skier from her country wey dey go di Winter Olympics.

Di 19-year-old tell BBC say na her step-father dream to see Kenya for di Winter Olympics.

South Africa

Connor Wilson go compete for Skiing slalom for South Africa for di Winter games.

Eritrea

Shannon-Ogbani Abeda na Eritrean wey dem born for Canada. Abeda go fly im country flag for di Winter Olympics for di alpine skiing events.

Di Games go hold around two main venues - Alpensia, di mountain resort, and Gangneung wey dey near water. Stand-alone venues dey for Bokwang and Jeongseon.