Nigeria senior women basketball team D'Tigress wey also be African champions, go play Argentina, Turkey and Australia for Group B of di 2018 FIBA Women's World Cup wey go happen for Spain.

Di competition go happen from 22 to 30 September 2018.

Di other African team; Senegal, dey Group D with Latvia, USA and China. South Korea, Greece, Canada and France dey Group A while hosts Spain, Japan, Puerto Rico and Belgium dey Group C.

D'Tigress head coach, Sam Vincent, say di draw mark di beginning of im team preparations for di World Cup.