Thibaut Courtois: My heart dey Madrid

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Thibaut Courtois club Chelsea don dey drop points for Premier League

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois raise hand say true-true, im go like to move go Real Madrid because na dia im heart dey, according to tori wey Eurosport carry on top dia website.

Courtois, wey never carry pen sign new contract to stay pass im one season and a half wey remain with Chelsea, say im "heart dey Madrid" and like return to di city wey im don play before, with Atletico Madrid.

Di situation get as e be for di goalkeeper because im two pickin dey live with dia mama for Madrid.

For one interview wey im follow Sport Foot Magazine tori pipo talk, e say: "You know, my two pickin dey live there with with dia mama and I dey follow my daughter talk everyday on top 'Facetime.'

"She dey always tell me say she miss me, but my son still dey small and im never sabi to talk well-well. Everytime I get chance, I dey go back to Spain but di situation no dey easy."

Skip Twitter post by @chelseayouth Courtois didn't have a great game but he's the one putting himself up in front of the cameras for an interview after a defeat, and not for the first time either. He doesn't hide. — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) February 5, 2018

Courtois make am clear say na Real Madrid im go like play for.

"If Real Madrid want me, dem go need to follow Chelsea talk, but dem never do am. Truth be say one day. I go go back to Madrid."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Thibaut Courtois don play for city of Madrid before, for three years

But hope dey for Chelsea because Courtois say for now, im go play well-well for di Blues and di plan for Madrid no be now-now plan.

"I dey happy here and I see di direction wey di club dey follow say dem win many titles," talk Courtois, to calm down Chelsea fans wey fit wan vex.