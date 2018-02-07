CHAN 2018: Super Eagles go pocket $400,000

Image copyright STR/GETTY IMAGES Image example Morrocco beat Nigeria 4-0 for di final of African Nations Championship.

Di Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) don release di money wey dem go give di teams wey compete for di 5th African Nations Championship for Morocco, second -placed Nigeria go collect $400,000 and not $750,000 wey people been think.

Di official figure dey show say di host and champion Morocco go collect $750,000, with silver medallists Nigeria to get $400,000 and semi finalists Sudan (wey win bronze medal) and Libya to pocket di sum of $250,000 each.

Di four teams wey comot from quarter final stage, Namibia, Zambia, Angola and Congo go get $175,000 each, while di third placed teams for each of di four groups go get $125,000 each.

Di teams wey be fourth for di four groups go get $100,000 each.

Image copyright FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images Image example Morocco Walid el-Krati (C) dey celebrate after im score for dia semi-final against Libya.

"CAF don spread di money so dat each of di 16 teams wey compete for di finals go benefit. No team don collect dia share yet, but as soon as di finance and audit people finish dia work di CAF teams go collect dia money, " Na wetin NFF President Amaju Pinnick talk. Im be member of CAF Executive Committee.

Dis one mean say Super Eagles players and official, wey dem promise 30% bonus by Nigeria Football Federation, go get extra money.