Winter Olympics: Norway athletes order 15,000 eggs by mistake

Image copyright AFP

Cook wey dey in charge of food for Norway athletes for Korea Winter Olympics, mistakenly order 15,000 eggs instead of 1,500.

As dem no sabi speak Korean language, dem jejely use Google translator take do di order, only to see 15,000 eggs land for dia domot.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Norway send 109 athletes to go represent di country for di Winter Olympics

Life tire di cook dem. Now dem dey blame Google say im give dem wrong translation.

One of di cook, Chef Stale Johansen tell one Norway newspaper wey be Aftenposten say, dem really lucky as dem fit return di extra 13,500 eggs.