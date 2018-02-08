Winter Olympics: Who be di Africans wey go compete for Pyeongchang 2018?

Image copyright PHILIPPE LOPEZ Image example Phillip Kimeli Boit of Kenya dis na for Turin 2006

Na eight African countries go show for di 2018 Winter Olympics for Pyeongchang, South Korea, wey go start on Friday 9 February.

As e be say we no get snow and we get one of di hottest continent for di world, Africa no get di weather for dis winter sports dem, like skiing, bobsleigh and snowboarding.

But even wit all dis things dem wey no favour us, sports people from African country dem like (Nigeria, Eritrea, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar. South Africa, Morocco and Togo) go represent us for Pyeonchang 2018

Dis na di first time wey e go happen for country dem like Nigeria and Eritrea, wey dey show for di first time for any Winter Olympics.