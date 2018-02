Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di north London derby match go start early by 1:30pm

Arsenal no go travel far to face dia north London rival Tottenham for Saturday early Premier League match for 1:30 pm.

Spurs be number five for table and dem take five points pass di Gunners.

But Arsene Wenger don buy new players just before di transfer window end for January and now Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang don dey Emirates.

So who go come out ontop? Harry Kane or Aubameyang? Dele Alli or Mesut Ozil, Petr Cech or Hugo Lloris, Hector Bellerin or Kieran Tripper?

Na 1:30pm Nigeria time e go happen on Saturday.