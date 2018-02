Winter Olympics: Gold rush don start for PyeongChang 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Charlotte Kalla

Gold rush don start for Pyeongchang 2018 after Charlotte Kalla of Sweden win di first gold of 2018 Winter Olympics.

Di 30-year-old use 7.8 seconds beat defending champion Marit Bjorgen to collect di prize.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Marit Bjoergen

Dis na di third Olympic gold wey Kalla don win.

She say "fear catch me small today even I bin don put mind for dis Olympics tay-tay."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lim Hyo-jun

Meanwhile, host country South Korea don register dia name for di medals table too after Lim Hyo-jun win di 1500m short-track speed skating event.

Im use 0.070 seconds to take pass world record holder, Sjinkie Knegt of Netherlands.

Di Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) win dia first medal as Semen Elistratov win di bronze.