Tottenham vs Arsenal: Kane show Gunners pepper

Di correct header wey Harry Kane score against Arsenal for Wembley on Saturday na di only goal wey decide who be di oga for di North London derby.

Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino, talk say Kane na "di present and di future" of di club.

Kane na di second player wey go score for four back-to-back home Premier League matches against Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur don move to third position for premier league with di win.

New Arsenal players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan follow play for di match but dat one sef no help di Gunners.

Tottenham for hama Arsenal pass di one goal if no be say Cech try well-well

Arsenal suppose win di match if true-true, dem mean business to enter top four position.

As e be, na Petr Cech still collect di Man of di Match award because of di way im play wey no allow Tottenham score more goals.