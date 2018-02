Image copyright PA

Manchester United lose 1-0 to Newcastle United for Premier League on Sunday.

Matt Ritchie blast enter net after Dwight Gayle play one sweet backheel pass give am for 65 minutes.

But di one wey people dey talk about well-well na how Alexis Sanchez miss open net after im dribble goalkeeper come pause, wey make defender block im shot.

Man U now, dey 16 points behind Manchester City wey relax for top of di table.

As you go expect, people wey get mouth begin yab United.