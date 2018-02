Uefa Champions League don return

Image copyright FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images Image example UEFA Champions league action dey resume after dem go on break for December

Action go return for UEFA Champions League on Tuesday 13 February 2018.

FC Basel and Manchester City go start di action on Tuesday 8:45pm Nigerian time. For Italy, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur go jam for di same time.

On Wednesday, na FC Porto and Liverpool turn. But di biggest one dis week go happen for Spain, where Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain go kwanta.

TUESDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

FC Basel vs Manchester City

Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur

WEDNESDAY 14TH FEBRUARY

FC Porto vs Liverpool

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint Germain

TUESDAY 20TH FEBRUARY

Chelsea vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs Besiktas

WEDNESDAY 21ST FEBRUARY