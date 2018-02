Winter Olympics 2018: Togo skier don comot

Image copyright AFP Image example Ms Petitjean bin compete for Togo for 2014

Togo skier wey dey compete for Winter Olympics no qualify for di cross-country skiing race.

Mathilde-Amivi Petitjean finish for 59 position out of di 68 skiers, and her time na 3:45.93.

Ms Petitjean bin dey compete for France before Dem born her for Togo and her mama from Togo too, for 2013 na im di country ask her to start to compete for dem.

Other athletes wey dey compete for African countries for di Winter Olympics na skiers from Eritrea, Kenya, Madagascar and Morocco.

Ghana and Nigeria dey di Olympics for di skeleton race.

Nigeria women dey compete for di bobsled category too.