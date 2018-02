Image copyright Sunday Oliseh/Facebook Image example Oliseh bin score di highest point for all di managers wey don come di club since 1980

Dutch club Fortuna Sittard don sack dia coach Sunday Oliseh.

Di club say di decision na because of actions im don repeat for longer period towards several persons for di organization.

Dem say dem don try to make am change im behaviour but say e no work.

Di club say dia decision to sack Sunday Oliseh no be because of dia current performance for field.

Dem say because of im actions, im don make cooperation with many people for di organization impossible.

"From players to employees, Fortuna Sittard regret di decision, but di club interest pass anything else", dem talk.