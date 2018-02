Ronaldo vs Neymar: World best player hama most expensive player

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cristiano Ronaldo take equalise for Bernabeu

After PSG Champions League campaign develop k-leg yesterday night when Real Madrid waya dem for 3-1 match, di question for some people mind na whether di battle between di two top strikers don dey over, or not.

Messi vs Ronaldo na di football rivalry wey many fans sabi but before di Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain first-leg game yesterday anoda rivalry start between Ronaldo, wey bi di world best player and Neymar wey bi di world most expensive player.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example PSG oga Emery (left) and Zidane no hide say Champions League trophy important for dem dis season

Even Real coach Zinedine Zidane, for im press conference before di match chook mouth for di mata, im say, "we talk about two great players but na Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain, no be Neymar vs Cristiano."

Neymar na $36.8m player wey from Barcelona move go PSG because im don tire to dey do 'second striker' and e take almost $5m pass Ronaldo wey dey collect $32m but as dem dey say, money no be everything.

For Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo fire 2 goals join di one wey im friend Marcello score to ginger di home fans and Ronaldo supporters but Neymar no enter score sheet even though na im give assist to goal scorer PSG Rabiot.

Make we no forget, Ronaldo break record for di game yesterday as im become di first player to score pass 100 Champions League goals for just one club. Time go tell whether Neymar go beat dis record for im career.

Di two players go continue dia European battle for di return leg of di game for Paris on Tuesday, 6 March.