Image copyright Michael Steele/Getty Images Image example Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger want make Uefa chook eye ontop di 'cup-tied' rule

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger say Uefa 'cup-tied' rule wey go make dia striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang no play for Europa League dis season "no make sense".

Aubameyang wey join Arsenal last month, don play Champions League for im former club Borussia Dortmund early dis season and di cup-tie rule mean say di 28-year-old no go fit represent im new club for Europe for di rest of di season.

Na im be say na only Danny Welbeck and Eddie Nketiah be Wenger strikers for Europa League last-32 match against Ostersunds, as French striker Alexander Lacazette get Knee injury.

"I believe say all di clubs don gree now say dis rule need to change for Europe," na so Wenger tell tori people.

"Wen you look how much you dey spend now for transfer market, you get to spend 50, 60, 70 million pounds ($98.19 million) for di middle of di season den dat player no go fit play e no make sense."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example AC Milan go play Ludogorets Razgrad

See matches for Uefa Europa League round of 32 wey go happen dis night