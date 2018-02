Image copyright Getty Images Image example Federer on top social media say Im just happy to return to number, and to dey in good health to play tennis

Roger Federer on top di mata say im don become di world number one wey old pass for tennis history - 14 years after im first reach di position - say na "dream come true" for am.

Di 36-year-old beat Robin Haase 4-6 6-1 6-1 for di last eight of di Rotterdam Open to replace Rafael Nadal, 31, for di top of tennis ranking.

Image example Na 2050 days since Federer don dey number 1 last for tennis

Federer now don pass Andre Agassi, wey don win Grand Slam eight times, wey hold di record before as oldest number one at 33.

"Dis one dey very important to me at age 36, almost 37," talk di Swiss champion.

When you don old, you need to work double wetin you dey do before. You need to fight to win against person wey don work hard to reach where im dey.

To reach number one na di biggest achievement for tennis. Na amazing journey and to do am for here, where I bin first get my wildcard for 1998, mean a lot to."