Image copyright AFP Image example Dis na Nigerian athlete Simidele Adeagbo as she bin dey train for di 2018Winter Olympics

Di Nigerian wey be Africa first female skeleton racer for di Winter Olympics don nack her chest say she proud of herself, even though she come last for most of her heats for di games for South Korea.

Simidele Adeagbo talk say "I no think say plenty people fit qualify for di Olympics in fourmonths, dey try to learn sport wey suppose take years and years to learn."

Di fastest athlete for dia competition na Briton Lizzy Yarnold, wey finish di race in 51.66 seconds.

Adeagbo use over two and a half seconds more time pass dis one,

But as di first Nigerian to compete for dis event for di Winter Games, Adeagbo say dat one reach her, and e sweet her belle.

She tell tori people say: "Di journey to reach here no easy just six months after I start di sport, but I know say e make big difference for home for di boys and girls wey dey look."

"If I fit go for iced track at 80 miles per hour then nothing dey dis world wey I no fit do."