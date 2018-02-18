"Make Salah no look Real Madrid face" - Elmohamady

Image copyright Getty Images

Di way Liverpool striker, Mohammed Salah dey score, e no surprise anybodi say oda clubs go dey put eye for di Egyptian. Di player dey on fire.

But im fellow Egyptian, Ahmed Elmohamady, don advice am say make im no comot for Anfield.

Salah na di first Liverpool striker since Luis Suarez wey go score 30 goals for one season.

Di gist wey dey circulate be say Spanish big boys, Real Madrid, dey put eye for di Egyptian.

Aston Villa player Elmohamady, wey dey follow Salah play for Egypt, tell tori people KingFut say di Liverpool striker na superstar for im club so make im stay dia for anoda season at least.

Salah, di 2017 BBC African Footballer of di Year, bin struggle for Premier League before, when im dey Chelsea and Blues' manager dat time, Jose Mourinho, no too dey use am.

But im comot go Roma for Italy before Liverpool come buy am for £36.9 million.