Dis na di second time Cameroon go qualify for FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

After Cameroon snatch World Cup qualification from Nigeria dis weekend, coach Bala Nikyu say dem don comot face, dey look di next competition.

For Benin City for Nigeria, the Lionesses and Flamingos bi play 2-2 tie and for Yaoundé anoda 1-1 draw game, but Cameroon qualify for seka say deh score two goals for outside.

Na de first time dis weh Nigeria no go World Cup for dis category as Cameroon snatch de ticket for last minute.

Cameroon and Nigeria play 3-3 draw aggregate Cameroon and Nigeria play dia return leg qualifier match for U-17 World Cup on 18 February for Amadou Ahidjo stadium.

Nikyu tell BBC News Pidgin say "we regret plenty as we no qualify for de competition, but, we don take de defeat. Weti you plan for no be weti you di get at de end."

Im say when Cameroon bi draw for Nigeria, dey craiy too because de bi kam for win, "so e normal say we dey sad after we draw."

"After you lose one competition you go start for prepare for oda; we get league weh e go start next month and we go start for prepare de team again," na weti im talk.

Reactions come sef from Cameroon

Cameroon dia coach Stephane Ndzana say e no dey satisfied with de score, even as dem qualify.

"We bi wan win...we try for first half we dominate and score goal. We bi check say we overpower our opponent but, we lost plenty energy and we also get plenty injury. De replacement weh we plan before no work and we bi get for adapt some player for replace odas."

"You di prepare team but weh injury entre you get for play with de ones weh dey fine."

Ndzana add say: "We team no bad, we go prepare fine for World Cup, dat kain big competition if dey give we chance. I komot for men dia football but training na de same and for dose we need for know say na woman, na only behaviour de change."