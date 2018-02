Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na di second time Cameroon go qualify for FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

Nigeria no go show face for di first time for di FIFA U17 Women's World Cup after dem lose on away goals rule to Cameroon for Yaoundé.

Di return leg for Yaoundé finish 1-1 after dem play 2-2 for di first leg for Benin.

Nigeria don show face for all di U17 Women's World Cups since di competition start for 2008.

Meanwhile, Ghana no pity Djibouti at all; dem flog dem 19-0 on aggregate to qualify to collect di last ticket for Africa for Uruguay 2018.

Ghana bin don already put one leg inside di competition, after dem hammer Djibouti 9-0 for di first-leg. Dem even score one goal more for di second leg wey see dem stroll to qualify.

South Africa na di other team from Africa to follow Cameroon and Ghana to qualify for Uruguay 2018 after dem win Morocco 6-1 on aggregate.

Di FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 go happen from 13 November to 1 December for three cities dem wey be Colonia del Sacramento, Maldonado and Montevideo.