FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Nigeria 'no dey happy at all'

Image copyright YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images Image example Nigerian Football Federation vice president Seyi Akinwunmi dey di right side, with former Nigerian captain Jay Jay Okocha.

Di Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Seyi Akinwunmi say dem no happy at all, as di country no qualify for di FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup for Uruguay.

Nigeria lose 3-3 on away goals rule to Cameroon wey qualify for di FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup for di second time.

Akinwunmi tell BBC News Pidgin say: "di result no sweet for belle but e no go affect di plans to change female football for di country."

Im praise di team as dem play draw for Yaoundé, come say even though dem dey down now im believe say dem go come up again.

Cameroon, Ghana and South Africa na di three teams wey go represent Africa.

Di draw for Uruguay 2018, di sixth FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, go happen for Wednesday 30 May, for FIFA House for Zurich.