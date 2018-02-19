Image copyright BBC Sport Image example Vitoria v Bahia

Brazil football popular because dia players get skills wey dey another level, but for Bahia state championship match between Vitoria and Bahia, no be skills supporters see.

After di first half wey hot because of six bookings, things begin get k-leg after di break.

Bahia get penalty for di 50th minute wey dem score, but when Bahia Vinicius' go celebrate for front of di home supporters, yawa gas.

Na di two teams wear one trouser, begin dey fight-fight, and - after match officials use 16 minutes to settle di matter - di referee give eight players red card.

Vitoria players chop three red cards, and five go to Bahia players, Vinicius and three substitutes dey among those dem pursue comot.

Di match come continue, but when another two Vitoria players collect red card just 11 minutes before di whistle blow, di referee cancel di match.

But as things be Bahia fit win match if di officials and football authorities agree give dem 3-0 wey dem get before di match finish early.