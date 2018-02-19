Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di moment wey di halter scatter nearly naked am

E be like something wey dey happen for inside bad dream for French figure skater, Gabriella Papadakis for Pyeongchang.

Di 22 year old bin just start to dey do her short dance for di Winter Olympics when her dress just loose comot carry her breast outside.

Papadakis talk say she feel am as e happen and begin dey pray even as she and her partner, Guillaume Cizeron continue to dey do dia performance.

Dem carry for second for di free dance competition.

She talk say, "E bin dey distracting."

"My worst bad dream for Olympics na im be dat. I just tell myself say you suppose continue dey move."

But for social media, people don bring di Olympic law book to ask say, why referee no stop am.

Sincere question: Papadakis could have stopped and asked the judges if they could start over once her dress unsnapped, right? (I get why she didn't, just wondering.) - J — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) February 19, 2018

Even as another Twitter user write say dem for stop di sport but e go take too long to fix wetin do di dress wey go scatter program.