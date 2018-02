Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na di first time Nigeria dey compete for di Bobsleigh competition.

Di first and second heat of di Women's Bobsleigh competition bin happen today for di 2018 Winter Olympics and Nigeria na one of di countries wey compete.

Di Nigerian team use 52:21 seconds for di first time and di second heat na 52.55 seconds wey put dem for last position out of di 20 teams wey compete.

Di position wey dem carry no vex Nigerians for house at all as some of dem enter social media dey hail di Bobsleigh team.

Some even begin warn di commentator say make im stop to dey spread rumour about di Nigerian Bobsleigh girls say dem just show for di competition because dem wan dey popular.

Di three women wey Bobsleigh for naija na Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga with Seun Adigun as di pilot of di sled.

Di last two heats of di competition go continue tomorrow.