Asante Kotoko football club say dia mind no dey shake, after dem suffer attack inside Congo for di hand of unidentified fans of CARA Brazzaville, as di two teams go play dia CAF Confederation Cup match today.

Na as di team dey waka about dey prepare na im people begin break di windows of di bus; dem even spray dirty oil ontop di players and officials of di Kumasi-based club.

But Coach Steve Polack tell local media say no shaking because di team dey ready to play, even with di attacks.

Di team lawyer Yaw Boafo sef say dem don report di attack to football bodi CAF.

"I dey very surprised on top wetin dey happen here. Di thing dey spoil belle. We don write to CAF," na wetin Boafo tell local radio Oyerepa FM.

E add say Asante Kotoko go ask CAF to carry better punishment on top di head of di CARA supporters.

Na two weeks ago na im Asante Kotoko bin win di first leg den play with CARA by 1-0 inside Kumasi, and dem dey hope to waka enter di second stage of di CAF Confederation Cup as dem go play di Congolese today for Brazzaville.