Cameroon: 2019 AFCON Organising Committee di fear ontop resignation

Image example Cameroon Sports Minister Pierre Kpwatt no ready hear say Cameroon no go host AFCON 2019 proper

Cameroon Sports Minister, Pierre Ismael Bidoung Kpwatt hold secret meeting with construction companies for major football tournament for di continent, after di head of Olembe Stadium project resign comot.

Mr Kpwatt say make di construction company dem wey dey work ontop di 2019 African cup of Nations (AFCON) put speed for dia work and respect di guidelines and deadline of football bodi CAF.

Di minister make tok dis one as e di start meeting after some days weh Marc Debandt, di project head for Gruppo Piccini, company weh e di construct de 60-seater Olemebe stadium comot office; dis one start big controversy.

De tori na say some government pipo dem bi di ask for bribe and wan some kain mago-mago business weh de Debandt no bi laik'am.

But de Gruppo Piccini for release say dat kain thing no be happen because de project head na technician and e no bi get anything for do with management work.

Deh say de company change everything and go put more teams dem for work; dem suggest say Debandt be resign because e no be fit handle de new responsibility weh deh add for company.

De company say even as Debandt leave, dis no go affect quality for work and dey go respect deadline.

Di CAF mission be dey Cameroon last month and anoda wan go bi for March.

So tori be say dis meeting bi helep for look weti each company don do and weti remain, as Cameroon deh prepare for di tournament.