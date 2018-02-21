CAF Champions League: Plateau United don shame Eding Sport for go next round

Image copyright @FecafootOfficie

Nigeria champions Plateau United don humiliate Eding Sport of Lekie for e field 1-0 for de Champions League second leg match for Amadou Ahidjo stadium.

De Jos boys di progress for next stage with 4-0 aggregate as deh bi trash de Lekie boys 3-0 for de first leg.

For CAF Confederations cup, even as New Stars of Douala be win 2-1 dia first leg match, Deportivo de Nefieng for Equatorial Guinea snatch de ticket for progress.

For Bata de club for Theodoro Obiang Nguema e kontri score wan deadly goal send New Star out for de competition.

All de two Cameroon club dem for CAF competitions dem don komot for dis group stage and no be de first time, since two years sorry story for football dey.

Na only CotonSport of Garoua be still de show some quality but dey no qualify for dis season.

De local league no deh strong and na so deh bi hammer Amateur Lions for CHAN for Morocco deh komot with only one draw.