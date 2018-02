Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na crowd funding dem take buy dem sled

Nigerian bobsled team, driver Seun Adigun, brakemen Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga don complete dem bobsleigh competition today.

Dem completion time for di whole competition na 3:29.60 minutes, wey be seven seconds after di time of winners Germany. Nigeria come finish for number 20 position for di competition.

For Day 1 for dem first heat, dem clock time of 52.21 seconds and dem second heat dem clock 52.55 seconds.

Day 2 dem show with heat three wey dem time na 52.31 seconds and heat four with 52.53 seconds.

Dem enter people mouth one and a half years ago after di driver Seun Adigun do crowd funding after she talk say she wan make Nigeria di first African country to show for di competition.

Adigun talk after di first day say: "I feel very, very blessed. Sometimes we dey calculate success on position but you fit calculate am by effort.

"Although we no get enough time to win medal for bobsled game but we dey proud for wetin we don do."

She also add say, "e no easy to make history, I hope say dis groundwork wey we set go bring people come wey go even dey better."