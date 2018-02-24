Image copyright LaLiga Image example Girona FC just promote enter top Spanish league LaLiga for di first time in history

Something wey never happen for history before go happen on Sunday afternoon when Girona play dia neighbour Barcelona for di Catalan derby.

Girona dey play dia first season inside La Liga and dem be eight for table after three wins and two draws for dia last six games. But e still sure pass for di number one team for table Barcelona, as dem dey look to set new club record say dem never lose inside 32 matches for Camp Nou.

But also dis weekend, other correct matches between teams wey dey find European qualification and di ones wey no wan drop comot from La Liga go sele.

Number two team Atletico Madrid go go meet Sevilla on Sunday evening in hope say dem go revenge di strong thing wey Sevilla do dem for Copa del Rey.

Image copyright La Liga Image example Dis Barcelona vs Girona game be like Goliath vs David

Na only one time Atletico don lose match dis season but na only one match Sevilla sef don lose for dia home stadium, so di game go tight.

Real Madrid go welcome Alaves come Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon as Zinedine Zidane team go dey look to add to di 23 goals dem don score for di last five games.

Di last time wey Alaves win for Bernabeu na for 2000 but as dem don win dia last 3 matches, small confidence go dey for dem against Los Blancos.