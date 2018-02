Image copyright Alex Livesey

Manchester City nack Arsenal 3-0 to lift di Carabao Cup, wey go be Pep Guardiola first trophy for England.

Sergio Aguero na im open net when im height Arsenal goalie David Ospina before captain Vincent Kompany make am 2-0 for beginning of second half from corner.

Arsenal defend like school boys as David Silva come make am pain well-well as im score di third goal.