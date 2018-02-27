Usain Bolt don 'sign' for football club
- 27 February 2018
World fastest man Usain Bolt don 'sign' for one football club.
Well, no be real-real football club sha, but im go play for Soccer Aid World XI. Na im go even captain dem sef.
Soccer Aid na charity wey dey bring stars, football legends and ordinary people to raise money so dat more children around di world fit grow up healthy, happy and safe.
Excited to announce that I will be playing in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk 2018 at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June. Make sure you're ready @robbiewilliams! ⚽️🌍 pic.twitter.com/t2sDB1iLP8— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 27, 2018
Na yesterday Bolt bin make people throat wet when im announce say im go sign for football team today.
I've signed for a football team! Find out which one this Tuesday at 8am GMT 👀 pic.twitter.com/iFTlWxfy7x— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 25, 2018
