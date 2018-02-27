Usain Bolt don 'sign' for football club

Image copyright Bolt/Twitter Image example Usain Bolt na person wey like football wella

World fastest man Usain Bolt don 'sign' for one football club.

Well, no be real-real football club sha, but im go play for Soccer Aid World XI. Na im go even captain dem sef.

Soccer Aid na charity wey dey bring stars, football legends and ordinary people to raise money so dat more children around di world fit grow up healthy, happy and safe.

Na yesterday Bolt bin make people throat wet when im announce say im go sign for football team today.