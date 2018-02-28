Image copyright Getty Images Image example Neymar don score 29 goals on top 30 goals

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar no go fit play for at least six weeks and e go miss di Champion League last-16 second-leg tie against Real Madrid for 6 March. Na im papa talk dis one.

Di 26 year old Brazilian bin sprain im ankle and one of im toe for di Sunday match against Marseille wey dem win for Ligue 1.

PSG coach Unai Emery bin comot talk say Neymar get "small chance" say im go play against Real Madrid, say im no need surgery.

But senior Neymar talk say PSG dem sef know say dem no go fit to depend on im pickin.

Im tell ESPN Brasil say, "Im treatment go take six to eight weeks, whether im do operation or not".

Im coach, Emery bin talk on Tuesday say: "Neymar go like play for every game. Im dey focused on Real Madrid. Chance dey say e go ready for di match."

Neymar don score 29 goals for 30 matches for PSG since im sign for £200m from Barcelona for August 2017.

PSG dey lead for dem group but dem dey host Real Madrid wey bin beat dem 3-1 for dem first leg.