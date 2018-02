Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ogbonge Tennis player Boris Becker na im give Roger Federer im 'Comeback of di Year' award

Twenty-time tennis grand slam champion Roger Federer don win di 2017 Laureus World Sportsman of di Year and Comeback of di Year awards.

Na seven years e take 36-year-old Federer before im win Australian Open and Wimbledon title.

"I know believe say I go come back to dis level," na wetin Federer talk. "Di Kind year wey I get I been eh, na something else," im add.

Serena Williams collect di 'World Sportswoman of di Year' award after she win her 23rd grand slam for 2017.

Formula 1 constructors' champions Mercedes win 'Team of di Year' and wheelchair athlete Marcel Hug win 'Sportsperson of di Year with a Disability'.

See di full list of people wey win