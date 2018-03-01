Why Ghana Premier League don match break

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Players of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club

Ghana Football Association (GFA) don match break for 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season, way for start dis weekend.

GFA release statement give all di clubs say dem don shift di start of di new season until further notice.

Di new league season for start March 2nd and 3rd, but because of di court case wey dey between relegated Accra Great Olympics and di league, don scatter everything.

Last week Accra High Court troway di first case wey di club carry come. Court say make di two side go settle dia wahala.

Olympics dey find justice ontop offence wey dem claim say Bechem United commit last season.

According to Olympics, Bechem United use unqualified player for dia Week 7 match against Elmina Sharks so dem want make di FA punish dem.