Neymar injury: Footballer don fly go Brazil for surgery

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Neymar don score 29 goals on top 30 goals

Brazilian superstar footballer Neymar don enter Rio de Janeiro early on Thursday 1 March as im wan do operation ontop im fractured foot wey fit rule am out of play for up to three months,

Tori be say dis one go fit affect Neymar performance for Paris Saint-Germain and even im country Brazil dia World Cup preparation.

Di world's most expensive player wey dey 26 years comot Rio de Janeiro airport with wheelchair.

Photo wey one passenger wey follow Neymar fly bin snap show say di footballer dey smile, and e take selfies with passengers, before e waka comto with private jet.

National team surgeon Rodrigo Lasmar say di surgery go happen on Saturday, 3 March. But Neymar no go quick return to play.

Dis na because: "di (recovery) period go dey like around two and a half, to three months," na wetin Lasmar talk.

Dis injury no only comot Neymar from PSG dia ogbonge Champions League clash with Real Madrid but e fit affect how Brazil go waka as team for di World Cup, wey dey start for Russia for June 14.

Neymar injury na hairline fracture for im right foot, plus twisted ankle during PSG match on 25 February with Marseille, wey dem win 3-0 .