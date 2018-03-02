Cameroon fit sign new coach as Hugo Broos don get different job

Image example Hugo Broos

Hugo Broos, former Cameroon coach sign new contract for Belgian side KV Ostende after weh e bi di shing say e no go leave Cameroon.

Yesterday Hugo Broos weh e win Nations Cup title with Cameroon for 2017 sign for club KV Ostende for Belgium, as Sports Director and e don clear road for Cameroon for sign new coach.

"When my contract bi expire ah bi stay small because ah bi want start new project weh ah agree with de conditions dem", Broos tok as e di sign yi contract.

Before, Hugo Broos bi say e no wan go and e bi di wait for sport Minister for force de football federation Fecafoot for sign e contract again.

But de Normalisation Committee and yi president Dieudonne Happi bi don tok dia own say after investigation dey no go sign Broos e contract.

Image example Cameroon bi sign contract for Broos for 2016 and de contract expire for February 9 last month.

De Committee be say de wan put eye for Cameroonian weh e go fit take over from Broos for coach national team.

Broos bi suppose qualify de team for Africa Nations Cup and World Cup. Im succeed for take Cameroon for Gab on and win de trophy after 19 years but e no qualify de team for World Cup dis year for Russia.

Broos start get problem with Cameroon when e open e belleh tok de kain wowo way Cameroon di manage football for de whole world.