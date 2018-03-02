After Cedric Bakambu, which other African players cost pass?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cedric Bakambu

You don hear dis name Cedric Bakambu for football before? Well if you no know am, im be striker from Democratic Republic Congo and im don become di most expensive African player.

Bakambu sign for Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan for £65 million money wey pass di £56m wey Arsenal pay for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

African players value for transfer market don change well-well so make we go torchlite di six Africans wey cost well-well.

1. Democratic Republic of Congo striker, Cedric Bakambu

Na 101 times di striker show for Villarreal im score 46 goals.

2. Gabon Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal cough out £56million give Borussia Dortmund to sign Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang .

3. Guinea Nabi Keita

Liverpool count £52 million take buy Guinea international player Nabi Keita wey go join dem for July dis year.

4. Egypt Mohamed Salah

Roma big oga Monchi believe say di £34 million wey dem collect from Liverpool for Mohamed Salah cheap well-well. Since im join di Reds im just dey burst net anyhow plus collect many-many awards, na im be di best player for Africa.

5. Senegal Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane market na one wey Liverpool no regret say dem buy at-all at-all. Di Reds pay £34 million for di forward wey been di play for Southampton. Since im move go Anfield, di Senegalese forward never disappoint.

6. Côte d'Ivoire Eric Baily

Eric Bailly cost Manchester United £30m from Villarreal.