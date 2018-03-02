Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric fit face up to five years for prison

Croatia authorities don charge di captain of dia national football team, Luka Modric for lie-lie.

Dem suspect say di Real Madrid midfielder blow lie during di corruption court case for Zdravko Mamic, wey be senior oga for Croatia club Dinamo Zagreb.

Government lawyers talk say Mr Modric, 32, no give dem correct information last June on top im transfer deal from Dinamo to England club Tottenham Hotspur for 2008.

If court fit prove Mr Modric with im own mouth lie to dem, im fit face up to five years for prison.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Government lawyers talk say Modric dey lie so im fit favour Zdravko Mamic, wey be strong man for Croatian football

Mr Mamic, wey be strong man for Croatian football, na senior official for Dinamo Zagreb during di time Mr Modric dey play for di club.

Dinamo na di biggest club for di Croatian league.

Tori be say Mr Mamic, im brother Zoran and two other people dey chop money from transfer deals for Dinamo players.

Dis corruption mata fit don make Dinamo Zagreb lose more than $16.7m, and Croatia tax office more than $1.8m.

Government lawyers believe say Mr Modric dey try cover Mr Mamic as im lie to court last year.