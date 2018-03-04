Davide Astori: Fiorentina captain don die at age of 31

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Davide Astori

Fiorentina captain and Italy player Davide Astori don die at di age of 31.

Di defender die afta "sudden illness", im club confam for dia official Twitter handle.

Fiorentina suppose play Udinese for Serie A on Sunday afternoon but dem don cancel di game.

Astori, wey don play 14 times for Italy, join Fiorentina for 2016 from Cagliari and im play 58 times for di club.

Cagliari postpone dia game against Genoa on Sunday morning.

"Fiorentina dey shocked to announce di death of captain Davide Astori after sudden illness," Fiorentina talk.

"As di death take happen and as di situation be, we appeal to pipo to dey sensitive for dis kain time, out of respect for im family."

Astori start im career for di youth system for AC Milan before im join Cagliari for 2008.