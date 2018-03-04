Image copyright Al Bello Image example Wilder say im wan collect di two belts wey Anthony Joshua hold

American boxer Deontay Wilder say im dey ready for heavyweight fight with Anthony Joshua afta im win Luis Ortiz to keep im WBC title.

Wilder, nack Ortiz two times for ground, before im knock am out for di 10th round for New York.

Anthony Joshua suppose fight New Zealand WBO champion Joseph Parker for Cardiff on 31 March.

"I wan join all di belts together. I dey ready whenever dem ready," Wilder talk.

Person wey dey sell Joshua fights, Eddie Hearn, say if Joshua beat Parker, den fight with Wilder fit happen dis year.

"Na di biggest fight for world boxing," Hearn tell BBC Radio 5 live.

"Im get di biggest test of im career against Parker but if im win am, Anthony wan fight Wilder," Hearn talk.

Wilder nack Ortiz for ground for di 10th round before di referee stop di fight with 55 seconds wey remain for di round.