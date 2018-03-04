Arsenal don chop anoda 'L' as Brighton nack dem 2-1

Image copyright GLYN KIRK Image example Arsenal go play AC Milan next week

Arsenal lose dia numba four match for all competitions as Brighton & Hove Albion chop dem for English Premier League.

Lewis Dunk open net for di first ten minutes before Glenn Murray make am numba two before 30 minutes even reach.

Record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score one before half-time but Arsenal no fit equalise di match.

Dem still dey dia sixth position for di league table.

Brighton neva lose any match for seven games now and don enta top 10.