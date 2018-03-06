FIFA World Cup trophy go enta Nigeria

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di world cup trophy go enta di BBC Lagos office

Football fans for Nigeria go get di chance to touch di 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy live and direct as di world cup dey touch down for Lagos and Abuja.

Nigeria dey part of di African countries wey di world cup trophy go travel go.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria na one of di African countries wey dey play for di 2018 FIFA world cup

Di world cup trophy go first enter di BBC Lagos office on Friday 9 March before FIFA go carry am go di Teslim Balogun Stadium for Surulere, Lagos.

FIFA do collabo with Coca-Cola to bring di trophy come Nigeria for thousands of fans wey neva see di gold trophy before.